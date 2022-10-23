Stockton police sergeant accused of sexual assault no longer employed by the department

The 14-year veteran of the force had been placed on administrative leave after multiple allegations of sexual assault.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Embattled Police Sergeant Nicholas Bloed is no longer employed by the Stockton Police Department, spokesman Joe Silva said Sunday.

In May, Bloed was placed on administrative leave after multiple women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct. Bloed has been off the job with the Stockton Police Department since Oct. 13, Silva said in a statement.

"The Stockton Police Department takes pride in our service, is vigilant in our integrity, and respects the honorable profession that law enforcement is and the oath we swore to uphold," the statement said.

In an interview with ABC10 in June, one of the women accusing Bloed of sexual assault said the incident happened while he was on duty.

Speaking through tears at times and wanting her identity concealed, the woman said she had an unwanted sexual encounter with Bloed.

"Badge, to take advantage of it, is not ok," she said.

She said it all unfolded late at night on February 21. The woman was told by another friend to meet her at the Stockton hotel room and told only by her friend a police officer was stopping by.

"I opened up the door, and it was an officer in full uniform. I didn't know what to think. I was nervous. I was scared," she said.

Her friend, who her attorney said had been coerced into an unprotected sexual relationship with the officer for several months beginning last year, was hoping the presence of the two would prevent the officer from demanding more sex.

"She didn't want to be alone," the woman said.

However, she said it didn't work.

"He took off the uniform and put it on the table. He tells me to get on my knees and then I got on my knees and that's when he starts taking pictures of me. At that point, that's when he starts having sex with me," she said.

She said she had both oral sex and intercourse with the officer, in less than an hour, it was over and Bloed left.

She said she was too scared to ask him to stop or leave.

While no charges have been filed, the district attorney's office said it remains an active investigation.

"There's smoking gun evidence that he committed multiple crimes with multiple women, and they're not charging him. And, they're not even talking to the public," Dan Gilleon, the woman's San Diego-based attorney said at the time.

In May, Gilleon detailed the first woman who came forward accusing Bloed of sexual misconduct. In that case, Bloed allegedly had sex in several instances with the 51-year-old woman, described in a complaint to the City of Stockton as a low-income house cleaner, while he was on duty.

Gilleon said the woman was pulled over on a traffic stop by Bloed last October. He got her cell phone number and passcode.

The attorney said the last sexual encounter on duty was in March of this year.

Gilleon said all three women have reported what happened to them to the Stockton Police Department.

Gilleon is complementary of the Stockton Police Department and believes it is doing an "extremely thorough job" working the case.

An internal affairs investigation into the allegations was launched by the Stockton Police Department but it is unclear if the investigation has been completed.

According to a Stockton Police Department post from 2014, Bloed graduated from the Ray Simon Police Academy in December of 2022 and previously worked for the Modesto Police Department. He left in 2008 to join Stockton Police Department.

