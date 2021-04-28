Sexual Assault Awareness Month: What is Denim Day?

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and a Stockton non-profit is campaigning to bring awareness.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Sexual Assault Awareness month takes place every April, and one Stockton non-profit chose a unique theme to raise awareness about the issue.

Women's Center-Youth & Family Services (WCYFS), located at 620 N San Joaquin St in Stockton, describe themselves as "San Joaquin County's primary provider of free, confidential services and shelters specifically designed to meet the needs of homeless and runaway youth and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking," according to their official website.

Every year, WCYFS creates a Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign to bring more attention to what they call a "widespread issue."

Specifically, they hope to teach the public about boundaries, consent, unhealthy/healthy relationships, and more.

According to a press release, this year's theme is "#kNOwMORE."

A clever use of a hashtag, the idea behind the campaign, is that if sexual assault is to end, we need to "know more."

WCYFS points out in the press release that in 2020, they received 135 calls to their 24-hour helpline, and 925 people and their significant others received services provided by the non-profit.

They offer a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) that provides "confidential advocacy and support to people victimized through the sexual assault exam process while educating them of their rights."

Last year, 97 teams were activated.

What is Denim Day?

According to the press release, Denim Day began in 1999 after an Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction because of what the victim was wearing.

The court concluded that the 18-year-old girl was wearing tight jeans that made them difficult to remove, and because of this, "she must have helped remove them."

Therefore she had to have given consent.

The wearing of jeans on Denim Day is an annual reminder of the opinions and misconceptions surrounding sexual assault.

