San Joaquin Sheriff's Office asking public's help finding shooter in 2016 death of Anwar Machiwalla

Details released by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office indicate the fatal shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Just under six years after 63-year-old Anwar Machiwalla was shot and killed during a robbery at a Stockton grocery store, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is renewing its calls for the public's help to solve the cold case.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received calls of a man down inside the Three Palms grocery store on Highway 88 in east Stockton on July 11, 2016. When deputies arrived at the store, they found Machiwalla lying on the ground near the entrance of the store.

Machiwalla was unconscious and unresponsive as deputies started to perform CPR, according to the sheriff's office. Machiwalla was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told the sheriff's office that a light-skinned man wearing a red bandana, covering his face, entered the store with a handgun and demanded money before shooting Machiwalla and leaving, according to a post by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect allegedly ran to a waiting vehicle described as a large, black SUV parked on Fairchild Road.

Those with information on the cold case are asked to call the Sheriff's Office's cold case hotline at 209-468-5087, email the office at coldcase@sjgov.org or download and report via the Sheriff's Office's app which can be found by searching "SanJoaquinCo Sheriff" in the Apple or Android app stores.

