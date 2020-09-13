Wilson Way in Stockton closed after explosive device found in vehicle

San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies found an explosive device in a suspect's car after a chase on Saturday, officials confirmed. The streets have reopened.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A portion of Wilson Way and Sanguinetti Lane in Stockton closed on Saturday after the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies found an explosive device in a vehicle.

After a pursuit, deputies took a suspect into custody, sheriff's officials said in a news release. An explosive device was found in the suspect’s vehicle and the department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to the scene.

Sheriff's officials did not say what the explosive device was or when the incident took place.