Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton

The suspects left after the shooting, according to the San Joaquin Delta College Police Department.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Stockton's Sherwood Mall.

According to the San Joaquin Delta College Police Department, the shooting happened at the mall on Pacific Avenue, across from the campus of San Joaquin Delta College. College officials said that the campus is safe and the suspect went away from the campus.

The shooting was first reported around 11 a.m. Thursday. The Stockton Police Department's public information officer confirmed that a man was killed in the shooting. They said it was the result of a disturbance outside the bank.

In 2020, a shooting near the food court at the Sherwood Mall left a teenager dead and another person injured. Following the March 2020 shooting, mall officials announced a rebrand and renovation project.

Construction on the mall as part of its rebranding is still ongoing.

