CHP issues silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties

Authorities believe Warren Brown may be traveling from Palmdale to his home in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man.

Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who was last seen near Sungate Drive and Grandview Drive in Palmdale around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Brown is said to be driving a black 2020 Ford Fusion with a California license plate number of 8RAA343.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. The silver alert was issued early Saturday morning on behalf of the Stockton Police Department.

Officials believe Brown may be enroute to his home in Stockton. Those who see him or have information about his whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.

SILVER ALERT - Los Angeles and San Joaquin Counties

Last Seen: Sungate Drive and Grandview Drive, Palmdale CA@StocktonPolice

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/ax5Mc5OpNm — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 3, 2022

