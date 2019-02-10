STOCKTON, Calif. — For the past two years, Andrea Mountjoy has turned her life around.

"I was addicted to drugs. I made a lot of bad decisions,” said Mountjoy.

The mother of six is the Donations Relations Manager for Stockton's Gospel Center Rescue Mission.

"I'm in the last phase of my two-year program and I got two years clean,” Mountjoy said speaking outside the Rescue Mission on South San Joaquin Street.

In November, Mountjoy is hoping to find a home with three of her kids. But finding affordable housing in Stockton can be difficult.

Recently, Apartments.com named Stockton as having the second highest jump in the country in rental prices, with an increase of nearly 25-percent this year.

Gospel Center Chief Operating Officer Britton Kimball, who helps people transition to a home, knows firsthand how expensive it can be.

"Landlords do not want to take Section 8 vouchers or things of that nature because they can get top dollar,” said Kimball.

But, a pair of vacant lots downtown may give people desperate for a home, hope. In a first of its kind agreement, the state is making unused parcels available to cities like Stockton to build affordable housing.

"Starting today, we're releasing a request for proposals to have someone build affordable housing on this state-owned property and get the land for a very, very, very, very reduced price from the state,” said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.

There are two lots, including one at Miner and American Streets downtown. More than 100 housing units are proposed to be built with at least half affordable. More may be on the way.

"We know there are a couple other parcels they own and they're also doing due diligence on those, but we decided that we wouldn't wait. We knew this one would work. Let's get this one out the door, and if here's more that we can do, we should do it,” said Tubbs.

And, that's all good news for Mountjoy, who is confident despite the odds to find a place of her own.

"It'll take some footwork. I have to put in my part, but yes, I believe so," said Mountjoy.

Tubbs is hoping to see construction begin on the two lots before the summer of next year.

