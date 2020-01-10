Business owners, officials frustrated Stanislaus County is stuck in Covid-19 purple tier

"I find it hard to continue the restrictions as stated. I think that the color coordinating situation that the governor has come up with is a little convoluted."

MODESTO, Calif. — Showing off his large indoor and outdoor wedding venue and restaurant, Redwood Cafe owner Bob Campana is beyond frustrated that indoor dining is still off-limits in Modesto.

"Society needs this. We need that to go out and talk to people. We're social animals and all that. And, the restaurant in all communities facilitates that you know," said Campana, who has run the wedding-restaurant venue 25 years.

Campana invested $80,000 in COVID safety upgrades, separating individual seating, adding partitions. Despite having a large outdoor space, weddings remain off-limits, but he still can utilize the space for dining.

"I find it hard to continue the restrictions as stated. I think that the color coordinating situation that the governor has come up with is a little convoluted. The rules are a little too manipulative or whatever you want to call it," said Campana.

To reopen restaurants indoors, Stanislaus County must have 4 to 7 cases per 100,000 people and between 5% to 8% positive tests over seven days. Right now they don't.

For county officials and supervisors like Terry Withrow, he says their hands are tied.

"Our biggest concern right now is in schools. One of my biggest concerns is getting these kids back in schools. The damage this is happening is unbelievable. And, a lot of these schools for the last basically month, almost two months, been waiting for us to move from purple to red," said Withrow.

Business advocacy organizations like Visit Modesto say businesses are surviving, but continue to struggle with unforeseen roadblocks as well.

"In a conversation earlier this week with restaurants, a few of them who are in independent shopping malls or shopping centers the owners are not letting them use any of the parking spots in front of their restaurant for additional dining," said Todd Aaronson, CEO of Visit Modesto.

