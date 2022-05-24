Two South Stockton fatal shooting suspects wanted by police, identities unknown

Stockton police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with the Feb. 21 shooting and death of 34-year-old David Carlos.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The South Stockton shooting and killing of 34-year-old David Carlos earlier this year is under investigation as a homicide, and police now have two suspects they need help identifying.

Carlos was shot multiple times in his car at South Side Market on Airport Way on Feb. 21 and later died from his injuries.

The suspects have yet to be identified, but thanks to recently released security camera images, Stockton police say they were able to get a look at who they describe as suspects in the killing.

One suspect was described as a heavy set black man in his mid-twenties wearing glasses and dark clothing, including a black sweat shirt with the logo "BBB" on the front.

The other suspect was described as a short Asian male in his teens wearing dark clothing.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

