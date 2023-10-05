'Fun, magical, family environment' | Southeast Asian cuisine served daily at Stockton city park

For decades, Angel Cruz Park has been an oasis for the Hmong who create and sell delicious dishes

STOCKTON, Calif. — There's a place in Stockton for traditional, homemade Southeast Asian cuisine, but, if you drive by too fast, you may miss it.

It's not a restaurant, but a delicious, daily cultural event served up at Angel Cruz Park in North Stockton.

For more than three decades, the Hmong who have immigrated from Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and other areas have gathered off North El Dorado Street to cook up family recipes - recipes that were brought with them from a world away.

Mee Xiong came to the U.S. in 1980 from Laos.

She has been selling her popular papaya salad here since 2009. Seven days a week, she's at the park with a steady line of hungry customers.

"Right now, I enjoy that because this is not for me to like work, a lot of money, but a couple dollars for my kids. They survive on like they need, whatever I give to them," said Mee Xiong.

Her daughter-in-law and husband also pitch in to grill the park's popular sausage and beef sticks.

"For the beef sticks, it's like sweet and the coloring is like red food coloring and lemon grass," said Peter Lee, an Angel Cruz Park griller.

The food at the park has become so popular it has it has gained a large social media following on TikTok.

Ernay Nino is a repeat customer for what she says is the authenticity of the food.

"Everybody has a little bit of everything here, very good vibe culturally here," said Nino.

David Heuangpraseuth describes the atmosphere as a "fun, magical, easy, family environment."

"People are friendly here. They all say 'Hi' to you, 'Oh, hi, how are you? Sweet face,'" he says.

Heuantpraseuth, some might say, is the unofficial spokesperson for the food vendors at the park. He also sells a number of foods himself.

"We have like beef larb here, cooked beef larb, Jeow Bong with cooked cow skin, spicy dip sauce," said Heuantpraseuth. "The first bite they say the 'Hmm umami' effect. (It) tastes so good, flavorful, the funkiness, the sweetness, the sourness, the spiciness."

Husband and wife Kimiko Pa'uli and Taniela Pa'uli are repeat customers to the park.

"I love how alive it is," said Kimiko Pa'uli.

"A lot of parks don't have anybody in them, but this park right here (has) a lot, especially on the weekends," said Taniela Pa'uli.

If you want to pay a visit, Angel Cruz Park is located on Segovia Lane right off N. El Dorado Street, about two blocks south of Hammer Lane.

Food sellers are there seven days a week, usually beginning after noon, and it gets very busy on the weekends.

