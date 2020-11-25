Amber Alert issued for two kids, deputies say were taken by Stockton father

Police are looking for 3-year-old Liam Medina and 6-year-old Ariana Medina who are believed to be with their father in a semi-truck with ties to Stockton.

SPARKS, Nev. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two kids out of Sparks, Nev. on Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for 3-year-old Liam Medina and 6-year-old Ariana Medina. They are believed to be with their father Angel Medina, of Stockton, in a white semi-truck with an Acevedo trucking logo out of Stockton. Police do not have the license plate number.

Liam Medina has brown hair with a mohawk and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with three buttons and a side pocket, along with either blue or gray sweatpants.

Ariana Medina has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pajama pants with stars and a gray and a pink shirt with a guitar and stars.

The Storey County Sheriff's Office says Medina was last seen in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center just before 11:00 pm on Tuesday.