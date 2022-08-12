'We really see kids come out of their shell': Special education students learn life long skills at Stockton Holiday Boutique

The seventh annual Entrepreneurial Business Holiday Boutique is put on by the San Joaquin County Office of Education

STOCKTON, Calif. — Special education students in middle school, high school and beyond create and sell their own unique holiday items at the San Joaquin County Office of Education's annual Holiday Boutique.

The event took place Thursday at the Wentworth Education Center at 2707 Transworld Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sinai Alexander and his fellow special education classmates created hot cocoa bombs for sale at the event and are one of dozens participating this year.

"They get to sell it and they get to be excited about something that they make, have pride for something that they make. It's really important for them," said Danielle McPherson, a Tracy special education teacher.

The students create all kinds of items like hot chocolate reindeers or hand decorated ornaments for Christmas trees.

Kashmeir Knapp is a 15-year-old student who created sugar scrubs and lanyards, saying it helps her mental well-being.

"I learned some coping skills for my emotions and kind of how to interact with others," said Knapp.

Kit Anderson has been an occupational therapist for 32 years and says she watches students gain all kinds of skills and become less introverted.

"We really see the kids come out of their shell when they're around these kinds of people and it's real life things happening," said Anderson. "You see them sort of get more comfortable and being kind of able to speak more to people. That's exciting to see."

Sponsored by the state's "Workability 1" program, students 16 and older get placed in paid positions with local employers.

The money made at the holiday boutique goes towards classroom supplies for students and student activities, like their annual prom and Farmer's Market.

