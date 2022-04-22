Stagg High School Stabbing| How to support the family of Alycia Reynaga

In addition to a car wash Saturday, members of the public can donate to the Reynaga family through a website created by El Concilio.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Less than a week after 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga was killed in a stabbing at her Stockton high school, Reynaga's family is slated to volunteer at a car wash to raise funds for their family.

On Monday, police say 52-year-old Anthony Gray drove to Stagg High School, parked in the school's front parking lot, walked over to Reynaga and stabbed her. According to school district officials, Gray entered the school through an open, unmanned gate.

The car wash, hosted at Lovotti Inc., will begin at 8 a.m. April 23. All proceeds raised at the car wash will go to Reynaga's family, a family member tells ABC10. The event is being hosted at Lovotti Inc.'s office at 3717 West Lane in Stockton.

El Concilio, in partnership with United Way of San Joaquin and the Stockton Unified School District, has also offered a way for members of the public to support Reynaga's family.

El Concilio launched a website Monday where members of the public can donate money to the family. All proceeds from El Concilio's fundraiser will also benefit Reynaga's family.

On Friday, students at Stagg High School held a moment of silence to remember Reynaga, the Stockton Unified School District said in a Facebook post.

Counselors, mental health clinicians, psychologists and county agencies have been on hand to provide services to students, staff and parents, district officials say.

