The teen was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A nearby home and a vehicle were also hit by gunfire.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 13-year-old was shot at a party in Stockton Thursday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said he was wounded at a party on Ishi Goto Street. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A nearby home and a vehicle were also hit by gunfire.

