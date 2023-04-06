Stockton man overcomes adversity by using education to make change in his life

"I used education as my way to kind of get out and make a change in my life."

STOCKTON, Calif. — The challenges of growing up in Stockton's inner city have been well documented, but one Stockton native overcame adversity and made history.

Harold Grigsby became the first in his family to not only graduate from college but also Harvard Law School.

"I used education as my way to kind of get out and make a change in my life," said Grigsby.

The Stockton City Hall intern grew up in public housing and battled back from the loss of friends to gun violence and his own experience in juvenile hall to achieve something he had not even dreamed of.

"After I spent a short amount of time incarcerated at a juvenile facility, I really got back on track with things and started taking school very seriously," said Grigsby.

He went to community college and eventually graduated from University of California, Los Angeles.

"I didn't think law school was realistic. I didn't know any lawyers," said Grigsby. "I didn't know any lawyers who looked like me or come from where I come from. So, I didn't know it was a possibility until towards the end of my UCLA career."

He decided to go to law school to hopefully one day come back to help his beloved community

"I think for a long time we would see things going on in Stockton whether it's all the poor neighborhoods being on the south side of the city, or there being food deserts. I thought those were just coincidences," said Grigsby. "At UCLA, I got to study some of the laws and policies that helped to intentionally craft things to look that way. And that kind of was my first interest in policy and law and then working with Mayor Michael Tubbs for a summer helped a lot."

Former Mayor Michael Tubbs made sure to give Grigsby a call on the day he graduated from Harvard Law School. Tubbs said, "I am so proud of Harold Grigsby! I met this young man when he was a community college student straight out of Conway Homes in 2017. He interned in City Hall, did well at UCLA, and is now a Harvard Law graduate. I am proud not for what he's done, but who he will become. To whom much is given, much is required and you have a unique voice. We need it, and we are listening!"

One thing that Grigsby wants to emphasize that he wasn't alone in his journey.

"I think one thing I want to point out is that it's easy to look at a story like mine and say, 'Pull yourself up by the bootstraps. He did it. So can you.' But in reality, I had a lot of resources, a lot of love, a lot of support poured into me. People can't do these things alone, and it's very hard coming from places where I come from to get to places like this without this type of investment and help," said Grigsby.

He said he's heading to Washington, D.C. to continue his legal career with his ultimate goal being to hopefully come back home to Stockton.

