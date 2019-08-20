STOCKTON, Calif. — SkyWest Airlines is offering two roundtrips from Stockton to Los Angeles International Airport.

Stockton Metropolitan Airport says the additional flights "connect Stockton to the rest of the world."

Airport Director Russell Stark said the new flights to Los Angeles would open the possibility for passengers to connect to other United flights. In other words, the two new airplane trips to LA will also open up the possibility for residents in Stockton to be able to travel to the East Coast or even to Asia.

The last time the Stockton Airport had daily service to a large hub or an international airport was in 2003.

Dan Natividad, public information officer for the airport, said the new flights would transform the landscape for Stockton because it would alleviate traffic.

Stockton residents had to fly to Sacramento, Oakland or San Jose if they wanted to travel to Los Angeles before the new flights, said Natividad. The goal is now to open up flights to Denver and Seattle.

Flights can be made at The two flights flying out of Stockton to Los Angeles are at 7:40 a.m. and 3 p.m. The two returning flights are at 1 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.

