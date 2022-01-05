'This was the worst year I've ever experienced' | Stockton animal shelter at capacity following New Year's Day

With reports of stray animals on the increase in Stockton, the city's animal shelter has sought help from interstate and international organizations.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The usual barks heard at the city of Stockton's Animal Shelter have been growing louder in recent days as the shelter teeters on the edge of its capacity.

"We have dogs stored in every nook and cranny of the shelter," said Meghan Ramczyk, supervisor for the city of Stockton's Animal Services section. "We're kind of playing Tetris throughout the shelter, trying to get everyone in that needs us."

According to Ramczyk, July 5 is traditionally the shelters' busiest day with high numbers of strays and lost pets being turned in. However, this year she says the fireworks and gunshots heard around the New Year's holiday has seen a record number of animals needing shelter.

"This was the worst year I've ever experienced," Ramczyk said. "It was worse than any Fourth of July I've ever experienced."

The lack of kennel space has resulted in more stray animals roaming the streets of Stockton and social media feeds overflowing with missing and lost dog posts.

"We're getting an increase in calls for strays," Ramczyk said. "The amount of stray dogs being posted is amazing. There's so many stray dogs out loose."

With more dogs expected to be admitted into the already full shelter soon, officials have had to seek help from both interstate and international rescue organizations.

"We've been using transporters to go even across the border to Canada, Montana, Idaho." said Ramczyk.

The solution, according to Ramczyk: adoptions.

"If they can't offer a permanent home, fostering is huge, short term," Ramczyk said. "Not only does it alleviate space in the shelter, but it lets us get to know that dog that much more."

For those who can't adopt or foster an animal from the shelter, Ramczyk says the shelter is seeking donations of crates, leashes, collars, dog food and bedding. Those interested in donating can visit the shelter's website.

The shelter also offers microchipping for $5, a technology which can easily identify dogs if they go missing.

Click here, or view the list below to see the dogs currently being held at the shelter.

