The City of Stockton Animal Shelter is hosting a summer reading program where kids have the opportunity to read to shelter animals.

The Book Tails program gives children between 7 and 12 years old the chance to practice their reading skills while making a new furry friend.

The program is broken into sessions with 7-8 spots in order to avoid overcrowding at the shelter.

The books are donated by SPCA staff and an organization named Lisa Libraries. Every book is about compassion or responsible pet ownership.

Volunteer Coordinator Nicole Schafer says the project was developed for children can practice their reading skills in an environment where they're not judged.

Cuddle and play time is allowed after the kids finish reading.

Last year, two of the animals were adopted by children in the program.

There are still three sessions available, June 30, July 28 and August 25.

To sign up, call (209) 937-7073.

