STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Animal Shelter needs your help.

The shelter is searching for volunteers to help care for at least three litters of kittens. In a post on Facebook, the shelter says they are "packed to the brim with kittens, including countless litters of bottle babies."

The shelter says they have at least three litters of kittens and are searching for volunteers who can help care for them for a couple of weeks until the cats will be ready for adoption.

The shelter says they would provide training and supplies needed for caring for their little ones. If interested, email volunteermanager@apl209.org. If you have any questions, contact the animal shelter at (209) 937-8274.

