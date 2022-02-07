Stockton Animal Shelter stops intake of dogs due to possible infectious bacterial exposure

The pause on intaking dogs will continue through at least Saturday, Feb. 12, as the shelter begins treatment on dogs in their care.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Animal Shelter has halted the intake of all healthy stray and confined dogs after discovering a possible infectious bacterial exposure affecting dogs within the shelter.

According to the Stockton Animal Shelter, "stopping the intake will allow the shelter to work with the testing lab to determine if there is a bacterial outbreak and the steps needed to rectify the situation."

The shelter is providing the dogs currently housed in the shelter with a preventative antibiotic. This preventative antibiotic will make the dogs available for immediate and safe adoption.

Monday's announcement comes after worries surfaced of a possible bacterial outbreak at the Stockton Animal Shelter just three weeks prior. However, by Jan. 23, officials confirmed that there was no outbreak at the shelter.

The Stockton Animal Shelter is asking anyone who finds a healthy, stray dog to utilize social media resources such as Facebook lost and found pet pages, Craigslist, or Nextdoor to help find the owners of any stray animals they locate.

As the shelter is nearing capacity, they ask the community to consider sheltering a dog through adoption or fostering. All adoption fees are currently waived.

For further information, please call the Stockton Animal Shelter at 209-937-7445.

