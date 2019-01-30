STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees till the end of January.

The shelter posted about their adoption event on their Facebook page on Tuesday. According to the post, all animals up for adoption will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and will have all current vaccinations.

Stockton residents who adopt a pet will also be provided with a pet license.

Visit the City of Stockton Animal Shelter website to see all of the animals that are up for adoption.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Grieving pet owner believes crematory gave her wrong pet’s ashes

California’s pet cremation industry lacks oversight. Southern California woman Hillarie Levy is working to change that, after she became suspicious the remains she received from one cremation company weren’t those of her two dogs.