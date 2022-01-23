Stockton Animal Shelter accepting stray dogs again after confirming no bacterial outbreak

After evaluating a possible bacterial outbreak at the shelter, officials confirmed Sunday that there was no outbreak.

STOCKTON, Calif. — After a scare about a possible bacterial outbreak, officials confirmed that there was no outbreak at the Stockton Animal Shelter.

On Tuesday, the Stockton Animal Shelter stopped taking in stray dogs after one of their dogs got sick and died. They wound up treating the dogs they had at the shelter and brought in a testing lab to outline their next steps through the week.

By Sunday, the shelter announced that they had found answers and that they were once again opening its doors to healthy stray dogs.

"With the help of our testing partners we have determined there was no bacterial outbreak and the cause of the death for one dog was non-communicable," the shelter said in a statement posted to Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: