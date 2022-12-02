Bullet hits Stockton Applebee's window, no injuries reported

Stockton police officers reported Thursday night gunshots or fireworks were heard near an Applebee's.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police officers responded to reports of a potential shooting near an Applebee's in Stockton on Thursday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday police received a call about fireworks or gunshots that people heard in the area of Applebee's on March Lane. Officers found what appeared to be a bullet hole on one of the restaurant windows, and a bullet fragment was on the floor inside the building.

No injuries were reported, and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.