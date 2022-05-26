Stockton Arena hosts Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube

STOCKTON, Calif. — Richter Entertainment Group announced on Monday, Jan. 31st that Mount Westmore featuring Warren G will take center stage at Stockton Arena on May 26, 2022.
Mount Westmore is a hip-hop ensemble consisting of 4 California-based rappers including Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube.
The four of them are legends in the hip-hop industry, known for their iconic songs and features. The group's debut album is scheduled to release sometime in March, their only song out right now is Big Subwoofer.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or Stocktonlive.com. Prices range from $48 - $300.
