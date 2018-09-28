STOCKTON, Calif. — When you come to the Stockton Arena, be prepared to have your bags checked and get a once over with a metal detector wand.

That's one of the new permanent security measures being added at every event. Sometime in October, Walk Thru Metal Detectors will also be part of the standardized security at the 11,000 plus seat venue.

"In light of the world today, it's time to have a standardized policy for all events," said Stockton Arena General Manager Kendra Clark.

Clark says, in the past, bags have always been checked since the Arena first opened in December 2005. However, wanding, or use of a hand held metal detector, was "upon request" of the performer or show. She says about 50 percent of the concert shows requested them.

In addition, the Arena says large bags/purses must be 14” x 14” x 6” or smaller. Backpacks and duffle bags are not allowed.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV