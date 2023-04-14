'People love this': Stockton annual Asparagus Festival kicks off

The 37th annual Asparagus Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — There are corn dogs... then there are jumbo corndogs stuffed with asparagus. Where else can you get such a thing besides the annual Asparagus Festival?

"People love this. It does well because it's different," said Amy Brown of Space Age Food Concessions out of Pine Grove.

Her food booth on Asparagus Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds sells these giant dogs.

The 37th annual Asparagus Festival is where you can find just about everything asparagus. From ice cream to bacon wrapped, it has anything a person could need of the veggie.

It also means green in the pockets of Stockton vendors and the city's economy.

"You got to figure: you're using a local security company, you're buying your ice locally, you're buying all your beverages locally. Of course, the asparagus is being sourced locally," says Wes Rhea, CEO of Visit Stockton.

Rhea says while he has no hard numbers as to how much money the city rolls in, there's no doubt it's a healthy dose of cash for all kinds of businesses.

"Then of course you have folks who visit Stockton to go to the festival and get to explore and do things. Some of them will choose to eat before and after, not always happening with a food festival, but your vendors they're staying in hotels every night," said Rhea.

Organizers say there are about 230 vendors at the Asparagus Festival this year — the most they've ever had — including many from out of town.

Trevyn Mullins brought his Fry Burger business from Eureka to the festival for the first time this year.

"My agent hooked me up with this job because heard this was an awesome festival," said Mullens who has a crew of five working his booth.

The festival is also a boon to local restaurants featured on a stage.

"When people try it here they may be like 'you know what? I do like this asparagus pizza, let me go out to this local restaurant,'" said festival promoter Alan Sanchez.

Up to 50,000 people are expected to come to the event, including Ariana Chavez who was here with her work family for lunch.

"I think it's a positive thing trying to unite the community. Number one thing is hopefully they make it safer and safer," said Chavez.

The promoter says extra security is on hand as well as a close working relationship with law enforcement.

Stockton Police Department officers are not only walking the grounds, but are also on bicycles and on horseback.

Bottom line, vendors hope you "spear" no expense when you visit to enjoy all things asparagus.

The festival is open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

There are not only food vendors, but many others selling all kinds of items.

There is also a carnival midway with rides.

The San Joaquin County Fairgrounds is located at 1658 S. Airport Way in Stockton.

For more information, click HERE.