'Why not put some color up?' | Stockton basketball court transformed into work of art

Nationally renowned mural artist Jason Tetlak is turning the basketball court at Dentoni Park into a colorful playground

STOCKTON, California — A once, basic green-colored basketball court at North Stockton's Dentoni Park is now bursting with reds, yellows, greens and more.

Jacksonville, Florida artist Jason Tetlak was commissioned by the City of Stockton to transform the North Stockton court into a bright and bold piece of art.

"When I'm out here painting, people from the community stop by. I get to interact with them. I get to see people's reactions as I'm working, so it's real fun, like it's a whole different experience," Tetlak said.

Formerly working in graphic design for five years, he has created murals across the country. Two weeks ago, he painted a wall mural in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He also holds the Guinness Book of World Records for the "largest anaglyph 3D mural" done in Jacksonville, Florida featuring the musical group "The Beastie Boys."

His work has been featured on ESPN for a mural he did in Cleveland about NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield.

However with Dentoni Park, it's the first time he has painted a mural in California. It's also the first one he has ever done that is on a ground surface.

The theme of the mural is "California," including palm trees and the ocean.

Tetlak plans out his designs in advance on his computer.

"My wife makes fun of me all the time. She calls what I do paint by numbers. So, I come out and I draw everything out and then just basically go and fill in the colors," Tetlak said.

A number of curious onlookers stopped by to check out the mural Thursday, and all were impressed.

"The fact he's out here restoring it for the kids is amazing," said Elexys Lincoln.

Longtime neighborhood resident Jan Lagorio said the mural was "something that we all need."

Despite the amount work that goes into the mural, Tetlak isn't worried about mural's future once he leaves.

"I kind of just came to grips with the idea (that) nothing's permanent. Once I walk away, they can decide they don't like this and that they want to paint over it next week," he said.

Tetlak started his painting Tuesday, and he plans to finish it Friday morning.

