Alzheimer's Awareness Month fundraiser to be hosted at Stockton bowling ally

Safelite AutoGlass is raising money by offering game sessions Thursday at Pacific Bowl where 100% of proceeds will go toward the Alzheimer's Association.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An auto glass repair franchise in Stockton is hosting a fundraiser this Thursday at a local bowling alley in honor of national Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

Safelite Autoglass will be raising money offering reserved bowling sessions on Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. where 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association in treatment, research toward a cure and other resources the organization provides.

More than 6 million people over the age of 65 are currently living with Alzheimer's in the U.S., according to the Alzheimer's Association. The disease that disproportionately affects certain groups such as women, who account for two-thirds of all diagnosis and Black Americans, who are twice as likely to become diagnosed as White patients.

The Alzheimer's Association reports the deadly disease that kills one in three who are diagnosed, will affect a projected 12.7 million Americans by 2050.

While preventative measure continue to arise with medical breakthroughs, there is currently no cure of Alzheimer's disease.

The fundraiser for this organization along with additional donations, help fund necessary resources to help those who have been diagnosed, and others who may be caring for someone with the disease.

Henry Peralta, Safelite market agency manager in Stockton, is hosting the fundraiser after he has seen firsthand how the disease can affect families.

"My mom has dementia and my dad passed away with early stages of dementia," Peralta said. "I'm doing this for my parents."

Dementia is one of the many symptoms and early signs for developing the deadly disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Peralta said he thought bowling would be a fun and effective way to get the community together to support the development towards curing Alzheimer's.

"I think we're close to getting a cure," Peralta said. "That's what I want."

Safelight AutoGlass has has reserved for this Thursday's fundraising event. Two games of bowling start at $50 per person and check-in will begin at 2:15 p.m.

Pre-registration is required due to limited space, but donations can also be made directly to the organization's website to support the cause.

Safelite AutoGlass will be hosting a bowling fundraiser event on Thursday, November 17 at Pacific Avenue Bowl in... Posted by Safelite AutoGlass on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

