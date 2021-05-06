Stockton boy becomes UPS driver as part of Make-A-Wish event

After hearing about Mateo’s wish, the United Parcel Service (UPS) did not hesitate. They even created a Mateo-sized replica of a UPS delivery truck.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 6-year-old boy had his wish of becoming a UPS delivery man granted on Thursday when he got to deliver a little hope to the city of Stockton.

Mateo Toscano was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2017 when he was just a toddler. He endured years of chemotherapy, but has completed his treatments and has responded well to his in-home physical therapy.

During the stay-at-home orders, Mateo became friends with different delivery drivers that would frequent his neighborhood. When he was asked what he wished for from his local Make-A-Wish Foundation chapter, Mateo said he wanted to be a delivery person just like his new lockdown buddies.

After hearing about Mateo’s wish, the United Parcel Service (UPS) did not hesitate. They even created a Mateo-sized replica of a UPS delivery truck – and his own delivery route – so he could make his special deliveries at an event in downtown Stockton on Thursday, May 6.

The foundation told Mateo the good news at a ceremony at the Macy’s in Stockton on April 21. At the event, delivery driver Dave Cundari drove up to show Mateo the work being done on his very own mini-UPS truck, give him a custom-made uniform, and helped him pick out gifts to deliver to his mom and grandma during his “shift” on May 6.

