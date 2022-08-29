Brew Fest returning to Downtown Stockton Labor Day weekend

At least 40 local brewers and vendors are expected to participate in this year's festival at downtown's Weber Point Events Center.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The annual Stockton Brew Fest is making a return this Saturday to Weber Point Events Center in Downtown Stockton for its sixth year.

Visit Stockton, a non-profit organization devoted to tourism and events in Stockton, is celebrating this year's festival with over 40 breweries and dozens of vendors available to beer enthusiasts and foodies alike.

According to Visit Stockton spokesperson Amy Alpers, guests can anticipate some new surprise elements at this year's Brew Fest.

“We're actually doing some community partnerships this year with some of our sports teams including the Stockton Kings and the Stockton Ports,” Alpers said. “They're going to have different activities like whoever can throw the fastest pitch you can get put into a raffle, and so we're gonna have some different raffle prizes that are to go out with these different games for some of our sports teams.”

Visitor can also enjoy some returning features such as food trucks, unlimited beer tasting and adult-friendly yard games

“We are bringing back a popular component that we hosted last year, and we're calling it Artist Alley this year,” Alpers said. “It's going to be sponsored by the City of Stockton, and we're going to have about a dozen different local artisans come out to the park.”

Another new addition Visit Stockton added to this year's Brew Fest is a DJ after listening to visitors and seeing for themselves how the festival could be improved from years past.

“We kind of traveled around to some other Brew Fests and did some experimenting on what we liked and one of the things we really liked was having a DJ on set the whole time, so we're gonna bring that up and out,” Alpes said.

The one-day event will begin Sept. 10 at 1 p.m., and is strictly for guests age 21 years and older.

Tickets begin at $40 for general admission, $50 for VIP - which grants guests early access to unlimited beer tasting - and $15 for a designated driver.

General admission, VIP and other ticket packages can be purchased on the Visit Stockton website.