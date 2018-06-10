STOCKTON, Calif. -- A bridal shop in Stockton closed down abruptly, leaving brides without their dresses and no refund.

Maxine's Bridal, located on Pacific Avenue, closed down for good. Michelleana Vallara was having her wedding dress altered there.

"I had seen Maxine's had closed. And when I tried to follow up and call...got nothing but a busy signal...it just rings and then hangs up," Vallara said.

She said it's more than just a wedding dress to her. Vallara bought the dress with her mother before she passed away last year.

"We picked out the dress together with me, along with my sister-in-law. It was just a very very nice moment to say yes to the dress and have her a part of that," Vallara said.

ABC10 got ahold of the owner of Maxine's Bridal, Leopolodo Urrutia, who gave us the number to his lawyer, Robert Fong, who is a bankruptcy attorney with Conlon and Fong. Fong had no additional comments and wasn't aware if his client Urrutia had any merchandise.

According to court documents in San Joaquin County from August, the landlord is suing Urrutia for not paying rent for several months. She states he owes more than $8,750 and requested for him to move out.

"Not even getting a phone call from them sayin, hey, you don't even have to explain why, you don't even have to explain what was going on financially. They could've given every bride the opportunity to pick up their dresses," Vallara said.

