Stockton business shut down for allegedly offering sex acts during massages, law enforcement says

STOCKTON, Calif. — After a lengthy investigation from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, an east Stockton business was shut down for allegedly offering sex acts for money during massages.

Deputies say they received multiple citizen complaints about Bamboo Spa, located at 2240 Sunset Avenue in east Stockton. After looking into the complaints, an investigation was launched.

"With assistance from other SSD (Special Services Division) resources, Vice detectives were able to confirm that sex acts were being offered in exchange for money during "massages," wrote the SJCSO in a Facebook post. "Yesterday, March 10, 2022, both a search warrant and an arrest warrant were served at the business."

As a result, 50-year-old Achara Basnyet, of Livermore, was booked for prostitution, and the business license was suspended.