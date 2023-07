The roads in the area reopened around 3 a.m. after being closed for several hours overnight.

STOCKTON, Calif — A car crashed into a fence and fire hydrant after a chase in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The crash happened near Mission Road and De Ovan Avenue. The roads in the area reopened around 3 a.m. after being closed for several hours overnight.

There was no information about the pursuit. The crash is under investigation.

