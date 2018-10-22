If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

UPDATE

The Stockton Rural Cemetery has confirm to ABC10 they are cancelling their Halloween event this Friday after a public uproar where many people felt the event would be distasteful.

Original story

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Melinda Valencia of Stockton calls a planned tour for this Friday at the Stockton Rural Cemetery a "cheesy Halloween thing."

Her 42-year-old brother Joe died in February and his remains are in the cemetery's urn garden.

"We want to celebrate their life, not make a mockery out of the way that they died. The spooky way that they died," Valencia told ABC10.

Called the "First Annual Spooky Festival & Tour of the Dead," the event will feature a children's festival, including face painting and games, as well as an adult "Tour of the Dead" for $10 at night. It is billed as a guided tour of "bone chilling scares and true stories from 1861 and beyond."

The flyer goes on to say the "tour is not for the faint of heart, join if you dare."

On the Stockton Crime, News and Information Facebook page, hundreds have been mostly against the tour, calling it "disrespectful" or "morbid." Still, others say the don't see a problem and that there's "nothing wrong with bringing some life to there."

Cemetery director Ruben Sanchez says it's simply a way to make the public aware there is still room in the 72-acre cemetery.

Sanchez has been the director for more than 20 years, and both his mother and brother are buried at the cemetery. But he told ABC10 that he is listening to the concerns of those not happy with the event.

"In no way am I going to let somebody disrespect the cemetery," Sanchez said.

He says the public backlash has made him rethink whether to have the tour at all.

"It's fifty-fifty right now, " Sanchez said.

Sanchez said the decision will be up to the cemetery association board members. He added he'll know more by Thursday.

