Raising Cane's is looking to hire 200 crewmembers for its new Stockton location

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is preparing for its Dec. 1 opening date by offering hundreds of jobs ranging from crew-level to management-level.

STOCKTON, Calif — A large chicken finger restaurant franchise in California is opening its 52nd store in the state just across the street from San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton — bringing with it a gap in its workforce the company hopes to quickly close.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is looking for 200 Stockton residents to fill its restaurant, ranging from entry-level positions to management titles. The restaurant is hoping to make its hires by the Dec. 1 opening date.

“Stockton is a thriving Northern California destination and we couldn’t be more excited to add Raising Cane’s to the mix,” said General Manager Jon Wascom. “We’re also thrilled to bring more than 180 awesome new jobs to this thriving city. In addition to competitive pay, we offer a fun work atmosphere, opportunities for rapid advancement, community involvement for our Crew and more."

Along with the Louisiana-based chicken fingers restaurant founded in 1996, In-N-Out and Burger King are also opening new locations in Stockton.

Raising Cane's also teased earlier this year at opening a second location at Citrus Heights by the end of 2021, but it is unclear if that will move forward.

With the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Stockton location on 2323 Grand Canal Blvd., the restaurant is accepting applications through Nov. 15.

Interested candidates can apply by texting "RCJOBS" to 97211, or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com. Additionally, walk-ins are welcome Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.