'We're here for them' | Stockton police chief reassures businesses after deadly shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — With several other officers in tow, Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden went door to door talking to merchants, owners and customers in the popular, two-story Waterfront Warehouse retail building on W. Weber Avenue.



"This is a way of us reconnecting after trauma, where we talk to the business owners. We let them know that we value what they bring to Stockton, that we're here for them," said McFadden.

One of his stops was at the offices of the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce. CEO Timm Quinn was pleasantly surprised to see the chief stop by.

"Just trying to get out there and show them that there are people out there doing good things and we care. It was just kind of a one off, and if you do bad things, you're going to get caught," said Quinn.

Last Friday's shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the La Vaca Restaurant and Bar. Shots were fired just outside the bar and inside the Warehouse.

One man died while another man and woman were hurt.

Less than three hours later in the 1300 block of West Fremont Street, three men were shot and one died.

Police do not believe the shootings are related.

So far this year, there have been seven homicides compared to four homicides at this time last year.

While the chief says any loss of life is concerning, he says he wants to reassure citizens of Stockton that these are not random acts of violence.

"There's mitigating circumstances as to why some of these incidents are unfolding the way that they are. But random acts of violence resulting in homicide has not been the case here," said McFadden.

Rondell Dean, who owns the Inspire Academy of Barbering and Cosmetology, was happy to the meet the chief and came away with a positive review.

"If this is who he is, to come out into the community and shake hands and have small conversations with people to understand this particular area, to see what he may need to achieve here to make people feel safe," said Dean.

If anyone has any information regarding the shootings, they can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 and can remain anonymous.

