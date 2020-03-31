STOCKTON, Calif. — City officials in Stockton are hosting a virtual town hall meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday where they are expected to discuss protections against commercial and residential evictions in the city as closures due to coronavirus (COVID-19) drag on.

Among items expected to be discussed are actions to protect residents and businesses, including a moratorium on evictions, according to a city spokesperson.

Mayor Michael Tubbs and City Manager Harry Black are hosting the town hall meeting. According to the spokesperson, Tubbs and Black will share ways that businesses and residents can get help through the Stockton’s $1.2 million Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

City officials will also be answering questions submitted by viewers online. Click here to watch the meeting (streaming from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and/or to submit your own questions.

ABC10’s Carlos Herrera is covering this event. He will have more on Extra Shot at 11 a.m.

