Stockton seeks community input as they launch search for new police chief

The city has partnered with a human resources consulting firm based out of Rocklin to aid in the nationwide search for the next chief of police.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Just over a month after Eric Jones retired as Stockton's police chief, the city manager says his office is launching a search to fill the seat for Stockton's next top cop and is welcoming community input.

Stockton has partnered with Ralph Andersen & Associates, a public sector human resources consulting firm based out of Rocklin, for the nationwide search.

“The rigor of this process is extremely important,” city manager Harry Black said in a statement. “Over the next few weeks, we will engage the community in an open and honest conversation about our search for the next Stockton Police Chief."

A 12-page recruitment brochure has been created by the city for those interested in the position of police chief. A list of qualifications recommends applicants have a degree from a four-year college or university with course work in criminology, law enforcement, social science or public administration.

Applicants are also recommended to have a POST certification and have reached an equivalent rank of a police sergeant.

On Jan. 1, 2022, Eric Jones retired after leading the Stockton Police Department as chief for 10 years. After his retirement, which Jones announced in September 2021, former Assistant Chief James Chraska took over as the city's interim chief of police.

The first screening of resumes for the position is expected to happen on March 14. According to the city's brochure, Ralph Andersen & Associates will conduct all preliminary interviews. Black says his office is reaching out to community groups to offer the opportunity for input on what qualities the next chief of police should have and what his or her priorities should be.

A public and anonymous survey has also been created and is available on the city's website for members of the community to provide input. The survey asks participants 15 questions ranging from what the police department and chief's priorities should be to how survey respondents would rate experiences with the police department.

Residents of Stockton can request a paper copy of the survey by calling (209) 937-8827. The survey is accepting responses until March 7.

Watch More from ABC10: A look at National Signing Day in Sacramento