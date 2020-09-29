Stockton to buy Relax Inn with $4.3 million awarded by Project Homekey

The city plans to use the $4.3 million to purchase the Relax Inn on N. Wilson Way and create 39 units to house up to 42 people.

STOCKTON, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Sept. 28 the City of Stockton received nearly $4.3 million in this round of Project Homekey awards.

Stockton's Project Homekey endeavor will allow for the housing of roughly 42 people in a motel that the city plans to buy.

"I don't need to tell you why this is a big deal for this community," said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs. "We know that homelessness is issue No.1."

Tubbs explained that the city council approved the application intending to refurbish the Relax Inn at 1604 N. Wilson Way and create 39 units that could house up to 42 people.

Project Homekey is a $600 million in grant funding for California cities, counties, or other local public entities, including housing authorities or federally recognized tribal governments. The cities and other public agencies could then purchase and rehabilitate housing, including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, and other buildings and convert them into temporary or permanent, long-term housing

Jonathan Mendelson, the chair of the San Joaquin Continuum of Care's Board of Directors, the project could begin housing people as sometime between December and February after buying and refurbishing at least half of the motel. The other half would be worked on in the spring, Mendelson said.

Mayor Tubbs said this project would deliver critical services that are so much more than housing, like healthcare, mental health services and substance abuse support.

The City of Stockton, Central Valley Low Income Housing Corp (CVLIHC), and Stocktonians Taking Action to Neutralize Drugs (STAND) applied for Project Homekey participation on Aug. 13 -- two days after the city council approved their request.