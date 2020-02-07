'Our bills keep pouring in' | Stockton gets $27 million in federal coronavirus relief

Mayor Michael Tubbs secured the CARES Act dollars through the governor's state budget

STOCKTON, Calif. — After 12 years on Stockton's Miracle Mile shopping district along Pacific Avenue, Whirlow's restaurant is simply trying to survive.

"We're all trying to recreate ourselves," said Lisa Whirlow, who owns the restaurant along with her husband. "Our bills keep pouring in. Our insurance didn't go down. Our PG&E (bill) didn't go down."

Through the coronavirus pandemic, Whirlow says the restaurant has laid off half its staff and lost over 50% of its business.

However, word of $27 million in relief funds coming to the city could prove to be a very welcome sign.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our community. They all need help right now," Whirlow said.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said the money couldn't be coming at a more important time. Mayor Tubbs said he secured the federal funds after several meetings with the governor's office.

"Now, we have the resources necessary to do what we know is needed to be done to ensure that our city continues to be resilient," added Tubbs.

Aside from helping small businesses, the mayor also suggests using the funds for one-time financial assistance to residents, child care costs and to help fill-in gaps in the city's budget.

Permanent housing for the homeless through purchases of hotels or motels is also something mayor would like to see considered.

Bill Mendelson, executive director for Central Valley Low Income Housing, said he's in separate negotiations now to buy a hotel for the homeless that would accommodate 40 units.

It would cost roughly $4 million, including renovations. The difficulty grows further when trying to find a willing seller.

"So, just finding places that would be appropriate to purchase, rehab and turn into permanent housing may be a challenge that we haven't addressed yet," said Mendelson, who adds that there are over 1,500 homeless in Stockton as of last year.

The City Manager will present a spending plan to the City Council July 14th.

