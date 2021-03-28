Opening of new mass vaccination hub at Stockton Arena delayed due to vaccine supply

Kaiser said that they expect vaccine supply will be a challenge in the coming weeks, pending an anticipated increase in May.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Citing a lack of coronavirus vaccine supply, officials have pumped the brakes on the opening of a new mass vaccination site in Stockton.

Originally penciled in for a March 30 public opening, Kaiser Permanente announced Sunday that the new mass vaccination hub at the Stockton Arena would be delayed after they got fewer vaccine doses than anticipated from the state.

The announcement also comes days before eligibility for the vaccine was set to expand to anyone 50 and older.

In a news release, Kaiser said the delay will continue until supply was adequate enough to let the hub open and deliver consistent vaccinations to meet the community's needs.

“As someone who is a part of this community and is focused on the health of the people who live and work here, I am committed to ensuring as many people as possible, particularly our most vulnerable communities, are vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Corwin Harper, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente Central Valley Area. “We have some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state and are also among the lowest numbers of those vaccinated. I look forward to the day we can open this vaccination hub and accelerate the delivery of vaccine to our community, and we are ready to do so.”

Once the site opens, officials say the site will be capable of 5,400 vaccinations a day depending on supply. The pause on the Stockton hub doesn't affect vaccinations at other locations by consortium health care systems, including Kaiser Permanente.

In a news release, Kaiser said that they expect vaccine supply will be a challenge in the coming weeks pending an anticipated increase in May.

"San Joaquin County Public Health and many of our county partners have been looking forward to the opening of this vaccine site with much anticipation,” said Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer. “Despite the delayed start date, we remain confident that this site will offer a huge boost to our vaccination efforts, and it will be especially crucial in light of the expanded vaccine eligibility criteria in April. I'm so thankful to have Kaiser Permanente and this group of health care providers in our community, and I look forward to their momentous opening day."

When the new site does open, appointments can be made on MyTurn.

For more information on where to get vaccine in San Joaquin County, click HERE.