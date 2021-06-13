Stockton couple's dog stolen at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco

According to San Francisco police, the dog was stolen from the couple's car.

SAN FRANCISCO — A dog was stolen out of the car of a Stockton couple near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco on June 10.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the victims left their dog in their Lexus sedan on North Point Street near Powell Street in San Francisco. When they returned to their car, a window was broken in the car and Leo, the dog, and his dog carrier were gone.

As ABC7 reports, the couple from Stockton, Refugio Zavala and Jacqueline Zavala Lee, were celebrating their 12th anniversary with a trip to San Francisco. They said that it was windy that day and they had gone on more than seven hours of tours with Leo during the day.

"We decided to leave him in the car. We left him inside his carrier bag and out him in the bottom of the seat. He just sleeps there," Refugio Zavala told ABC7.

When they returned an hour later, they saw Leo's blanket on the sidewalk. The thieves also stole their luggage from their car.

"My heart just plummeted," Jacqueline Zavala Lee said. "I literally feel like a part of my heart is gone. I'm worried about him."

The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the 10-year-old Yorkshire Terrier so they can reunite him with his family. Anyone with information on Leo is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department.