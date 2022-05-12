x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

Crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 causing delays

The crash happened just south of El Dorado Street. Two trucks on the right-hand shoulder are causing delays in the area.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 is causing delays, according to California Highway Patrol - Stockton.

The crash happened just south of El Dorado Street. Two trucks on the right-hand shoulder are causing delays in the area. The right lane is expected to be closed while a tow truck recovers the trucks, according to CHP.

Caltrans said the northbound off-ramp is expected to be closed until about 2 p.m. because of and overturned box truck.

Find the latest road closures on Caltrans online map.

Credit: California Highway Patrol Stockton

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10 | California Drought: 'Take it year by year' - Is there a snowy future for skiing in NorCal?

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out