Crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 causing delays

STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 is causing delays, according to California Highway Patrol - Stockton.
The crash happened just south of El Dorado Street. Two trucks on the right-hand shoulder are causing delays in the area. The right lane is expected to be closed while a tow truck recovers the trucks, according to CHP.
Caltrans said the northbound off-ramp is expected to be closed until about 2 p.m. because of and overturned box truck.
Find the latest road closures on Caltrans online map.
