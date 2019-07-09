STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton CrossFit gym by the name of Crossfit 209 Sport showed support for their clients, who are believed to have lost their family members in the Conception boat fire.

RELATED: Stockton family among those missing in boat fire tragedy

"We woke up. I think it was Monday morning, and I can't remember who messaged my wife and I but we were just taken back - and the more we learned, it was just devastating and tragic," said Gabe Subry, owner of CrossFit 209 Sport.

Subry's wife set up a Go Fund Me page for the family which has raised more than $40,000.

Two of the gym's clients, Dom Selga and Nisa Shinagawa, had their mother, Fernisa Sison, on the boat, along with Sison's husband Michael Quitasol and his three daughters Angela, Evan, and Nicole.

RELATED: Family, teenagers among 34 presumed dead in boat fire

"Even people who don't know them necessarily, you recognize faces in the gym," Subry said. "The whole week people are shook from it. It's crazy. It's hard to even imagine and how both of them must feel, and you think about how it must be if it was you and your mother."

Subry said the tragedy has impacted the whole community, ranging from Stockton to other CrossFit gyms across the nation.

In solidarity, the gym did a 34 minute workout for the 34 people presumed dead from the Conception boat fire.

"We've never had something hit our community this hard, so it just makes sense to rally together and show our support and try to raise awareness and show we got their back," Subry said.

WATCH ALSO: Five victims in deadly Southern California boat fire were from Stockton | Daily Blend