Stockton crosstown construction: What's causing the weekend ramp closings?

The $8.3 million project is expected to be complete by spring 2023, but Caltrans officials say weekend ramp closings could end sooner.

STOCKTON, Calif. — As thousands of southbound I-5 drivers attempted to use Stockton's Crosstown Freeway Friday morning, commuters were greeted by the now familiar sight of construction signs and cones indicating that once again, the I-5 connector ramp to eastbound State Route 4 is closed for the weekend.

The weekend closing of the busy connector ramp -- the latest in a string of recent weekend closings on and around Stockton's Crosstown Freeway -- sent lines of peak commute-hour traffic onto backed-up detour routes Friday morning and afternoon.

From 10 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Monday, the connector ramps from southbound and northbound I-5 to eastbound State Route 4, also known as Stockton's Crosstown Freeway, will be closed.

The closings are part of an $8.3 million State Route 4 Pavement Resurfacing and Restoration Project. The project, which Caltrans officials say will be completed by spring 2023, will repair failed areas of the freeway's surface, modify existing electrical and fiber optic systems, and install more concrete.

The project is focusing on the Crosstown Freeway and I-5 from near Fresno Avenue to El Dorado Street.

While the project funded by SB-1 will not be complete until spring, Caltrans officials told ABC10 weekend connector ramp closings are only expected to last through next weekend.

From Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. until Oct. 17 at 5 a.m., Caltrans says the connector ramp from northbound I-5 to both the eastbound and westbound crosstown will close as crews continue work on the pavement resurfacing and restoration project.

After next weekend's 79-hour closing, only overnight closings of some connector ramps are expected between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. or 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on some days.

The construction project began in July 2021.

Detours that connect I-5 and Highway 99:

Hammer Lane

Eight Mile Road

State Route 12 through Lodi

State Route 120 through Manteca

Detours from I-5 to downtown:

Charter Way to El Dorado Street (for both northbound and southbound traffic)

Fremont Street (for southbound traffic)

Pershing Avenue to Flora Street (for northbound traffic)

