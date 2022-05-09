Passenger killed after being ejected from car near I-5 on-ramp in Stockton

The passenger was ejected from the car, then hit by the same car they were in, according to California Highway Patrol.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A passenger died Monday morning after being ejected from a car in Stockton.

California Highway Patrol in Stockton said the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 a.m. near Country Club Boulevard and Interstate 5. A car with two people in it rolled down an embankment and a passenger was ejected.

That person was hit by the same car they were ejected from, California Highway Patrol told ABC10.

The passenger was taken to a hospital, where they later died. The crash is under investigation.

