Passenger killed after being ejected from car near I-5 on-ramp in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A passenger died Monday morning after being ejected from a car in Stockton.
California Highway Patrol in Stockton said the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 a.m. near Country Club Boulevard and Interstate 5. A car with two people in it rolled down an embankment and a passenger was ejected.
That person was hit by the same car they were ejected from, California Highway Patrol told ABC10.
The passenger was taken to a hospital, where they later died. The crash is under investigation.
