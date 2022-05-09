x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

Passenger killed after being ejected from car near I-5 on-ramp in Stockton

The passenger was ejected from the car, then hit by the same car they were in, according to California Highway Patrol.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — A passenger died Monday morning after being ejected from a car in Stockton.

California Highway Patrol in Stockton said the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 a.m. near Country Club Boulevard and Interstate 5. A car with two people in it rolled down an embankment and a passenger was ejected. 

That person was hit by the same car they were ejected from, California Highway Patrol told ABC10. 

The passenger was taken to a hospital, where they later died. The crash is under investigation.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: California's extreme heat wave could set stage for explosive fire growth in fall

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out