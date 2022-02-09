Man crashes into tree and dies after leading deputies on chase in Stockton, police say

Authorities have closed a portion of Pershing Avenue for the investigation.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has opened an investigation after a car crashed into a tree near Michigan and Pershing avenues.

The driver in the crash was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. The driver was only described as a man.

Police say the crash happened after San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull the car over and the driver led deputies on a chase around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A multi-agency investigation is underway into the crash. Police have closed Pershing Avenue between Alpine Avenue and Country Boulevard as the investigation continues.