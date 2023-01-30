1 person dead, adult and child injured in fire in Stockton

An adult and a child were taken to a hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after an early morning fire in Stockton on Monday, according to the Stockton Fire Department.

Crews responded to reports of a fire just after 5:15 a.m. at a triplex on Bancroft Way.

An adult and a child were taken to a hospital with moderate to severe injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Fire Department told ABC10 that a vehicle was on fire in front of the residence when crews arrived, but there is no information if the fire is related to the triplex fire.

The fire was contained to one unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

