Stockton Denny's closed for over a year plans to re-open before Christmas

A fire over a year ago closed the eatery, which became a magnet for the unhoused and also for trash on the property.

STOCKTON, Calif. — It's hard not to miss the closed Denny's restaurant along Stockton's iconic Pacific Avenue as it sits surrounded by a chain-link fence.

"It's bit of an eyesore. It has been," said resident Brian Tomei, who was sitting in his car nearby.

The boarded-up Denny's sits across from San Joaquin Delta College and near one of the most visible intersections in the city, March Lane and Pacific Avenue.

Recently, what will happen with the property has become the subject of hot discussion on social media.

Benjamin Putt has owned a nearby phone business for several years and says the restaurant caught fire and closed on July 4 last year. He says it caught fire again July 4 this year and that it's been a magnet for trouble ever since.

"The homeless have moved into the back areas by the garbage cans. They've lit fires. They've been breaking in destroying the area. They've lit multiple fires around the facility," Putt said.

In regard to homelessness, several homeless people have been seen coming and going around the property. It appeared a homeless person may have also been asleep on top of a giant dumpster on site.

The City of Stockton says the restaurant has been cited for a number of code violations, including for trash on the property, and was cited with a $500 fine.

Brian Tomei says something needs to happen soon.

"Yeah, that needs to be redone, torn down, replaced. Tends to draw a lot of that negativity, and it's unfortunate. I feel really sorry for those people," Tomei added.

After reaching out to Denny's, ABC10 got an answer as to what will happen.

Neal Williamson, Denny's Director of Operations for the Sacramento region which includes Stockton, says the franchise owner is finalizing permits with the city for a complete remodel and will reopen the restaurant by Christmas.

WATCH ALSO: