Sheriff's deputies arrest three teens found with ghost gun in Stockton

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the teens' arrest was one of two ghost gun seizures in Stockton Wednesday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three teenagers have been arrested and are facing weapons-related charges after deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they were found with a ghost gun.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office's highly active Agriculture, Gang, and Narcotics Enforcement Team (AGNET) conducted a probation check at a home in the 700 block of F Street in Stockton.

In the home, deputies allegedly found a short-barreled rifle and an unserialized pistol, known as a ghost gun. High-capacity magazines and ammunition were also found in the search, according to the sheriff's office.

Three teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Justice Center on firearms-related charges, the sheriff's office said.

Later Wednesday evening, deputies said they took another ghost gun off the street while investigating two vehicles that were oddly parked in an industrial area of Stockton.

The Sheriff's Office said patrol deputies were investigating the two cars which were parked in the 2400 block of Station Drive in Stockton at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said they arrested a 21-year-old after finding an unserialized pistol with a loaded high-capacity magazine on the floor of one of the cars.

Ghost guns are untraceable firearms that have no serial number. According to the Brady Campaign, ghost guns can be made at home and due to their illegal and unregulated nature, can be purchased on the black market without a background check.

